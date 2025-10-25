Tim Pusey has been banned from using his "The Magnet" nickname at certain events. Photo / PDC

Australian darts player Tim Pusey has revealed he must adopt a new nickname before his world championship debut after his current moniker was deemed too risque.

The 33-year-old has always gone by “The Magnet”, but because of the sexual connotations when combined with his surname it’s been deemed unacceptable for televised events organised by the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC).

Under current rules, the PDC reserves the right to “prohibit offensive, vulgar or inappropriate nicknames” and while they haven’t officially commented on Pusey, he’s revealed himself he’s not allowed to use it.

Speaking on the Tungsten Tales podcast, Pusey said he will consider taking to social media to find an alternative.

“I’m going to have to find a new one,” Pusey said. “That’s why I don’t have any of that on my shirt.”