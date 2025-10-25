Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Darts: Tim Pusey barred from using ‘The Magnet’ nickname ahead of world champs debut

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Tim Pusey has been banned from using his "The Magnet" nickname at certain events. Photo / PDC

Tim Pusey has been banned from using his "The Magnet" nickname at certain events. Photo / PDC

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Australian darts player Tim Pusey has revealed he must adopt a new nickname before his world championship debut after his current moniker was deemed too risque.

The 33-year-old has always gone by “The Magnet”, but because of the sexual connotations when combined with his surname it’s been deemed unacceptable for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save