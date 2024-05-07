Luke Littler reacts during his match against Rob Cross during their World Darts Championship semifinal. Photo / Getty Images

Darts wunderkind Luke Littler will make his debut appearance in New Zealand when the World Series of Darts returns in August.

It comes after the English 17-year-old’s surge to fame during the Professional Darts Corporation [PDC] World Championship in late December to early January, where he earned entry into the main draw as a qualifier and blew through the competition on his way to a runner-up finish.

Along the way, he beat former world champions Raymond van Barneveld and Rob Cross; dropping just six sets in his six wins, before being beaten 7-4 by Luke Humphries in the final.

A repeat of the World Championship final could be on the card in August, with Humphries also slated to toe the oche in Hamilton for the first time.

The World Series event will see a 16-player field competing over two days, with eight PDC stars locking horns with eight Oceanic representatives, led by New Zealand’s PDC professional Haupai Puha.

Cross will join the duo as he aims to retain his title in August, after beating Nathan Aspinall to triumph in Hamilton last year.

Former New Zealand Darts Masters champion Gerwyn Price and former World Champions Michael Smith and Peter Wright will also make the trip, with 2024 UK Open champion Dimitri Van den Bergh making his latest appearance Down Under.

Top Australian player Damon Heta completes the list of eight PDC representatives, with the former World Cup winner rewarded for breaking into the world’s top 10 in 2024.

New Zealand’s number one Puha - who secured his PDC Tour Card in January - will headline on home soil, where he will be joined by Australian stalwart Simon Whitlock.

There are six Oceanic representatives still to be confirmed for the New Zealand Darts Masters, although three of those places will be finalised following the conclusion of this weekend’s DartPlayers New Zealand ProTour double-header.







