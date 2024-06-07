Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
live

Daily sports headlines: Cricket World Cup Black Caps v Afghanistan live updates, NRL results

NZ Herald
Quick Read
City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman speaks about the growth of combat sports in NZ and where to from here. Video / Michael Craig

From the Black Caps kicking off their Cricket World Cup campaign against Afghanistan to the NRL, there’s plenty of live sport on today.

Latest from Sport