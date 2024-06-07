Home / SportliveDaily sports headlines: Cricket World Cup Black Caps v Afghanistan live updates, NRL resultsNZ Herald7 Jun, 2024 07:00 PMQuick ReadSaveshareShare this articlefacebookcopy linktwitterlinkedinredditemailCity Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman speaks about the growth of combat sports in NZ and where to from here. Video / Michael CraigFrom the Black Caps kicking off their Cricket World Cup campaign against Afghanistan to the NRL, there’s plenty of live sport on today.SaveshareShare this articlefacebookcopy linktwitterlinkedinredditemail