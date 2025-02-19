Photo / Volta ao Algarve

The Tour of the Algarve was branded as “ridiculous” and a “joke” overnight when a pack of riders took the wrong road and completely missed the finish line.

With around 800m left on the opening stage, most of the peloton took a right-hand exit, reserved for officials and team cars, at a roundabout instead of the left which headed to the finish.

Only around 30 riders chose the correct route including Filippo Ganna, who came home ahead of Frenchman Romain Gregoire and Jan Christen of Switzerland.

However, their joy was short-lived as the stage was swiftly cancelled, meaning Ganna’s career wins total remains at 33.

“It’s a joke! It’s completely ridiculous!” said Austrian rider Marco Haller who blamed the chaos on the lack of clear signage at the entry to the right-hand lane.