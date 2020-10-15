Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Cycling: In and amongst the carnage of Covid-19, meet the online cycling platform that is blossoming in 2020

5 minutes to read

A cyclist uses Zwift in his living room. Photo / Getty

NZ Herald

Many sports require some form of physical activity in the outdoors, with lush greens and smooth tarmacs complimenting goal posts and mountainous rises.

But Covid-19 has done its best to pull the red card on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.