Cycling: Coach Rene Wolff resigns as investigation into NZ Cycling continues

Rene Wolff, the New Zealand Sprint coach, reacts during the 2018 UCI Track World Cup on January 18, 2019 in Cambridge. Photo / Getty Images.

Rene Wolff has become the latest high-profile Cycling NZ resignation, as the organisation undergoes a review of its high performance culture, after the death of Olivia Podmore in August.

The sprint coach, a former German Olympic medallist and Netherlands national coach, had held the role for three years, after predecessor Anthony Peden resigned amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

"Following discussions over recent weeks, Mr Wolff has told us he wishes to finish up in his current position and leave New Zealand," said Cycling NZ chief executive Jacques Landry.

"We have started a search for his replacement and hope to be able to fill the position by the start of the second quarter next year."

Wolff's resignation comes amid an independent inquiry into the sport, and three months after the suspected suicide of Podmore. The death of the 24-year-old Rio Olympian prompted serious questions over Cycling NZ's high performance culture, and the organisation's commitment to athlete welfare.