Home / Cycling

Cycling: Fisher-Black claims silver at UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda

RNZ
2 mins to read

Silver medallist New Zealand rider Niamh Fisher-Black celebrates on the podium following the women's Elite road race cycling event during the UCI 2025 Road World Championships, in Rwanda, 2025. Photo / Anne-Christine Poujoulat, AFP

By RNZ

Nelson cyclist Niamh Fisher-Black has finished second in the women’s road race at the world champs in Rwanda.

Canada’s Magdeleine Vallieres took a surprise gold after a decisive attack on the final climb.

The 24-year-old Vallieres was in a breakaway group with Fisher-Black and

