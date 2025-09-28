Silver medallist New Zealand rider Niamh Fisher-Black celebrates on the podium following the women's Elite road race cycling event during the UCI 2025 Road World Championships, in Rwanda, 2025. Photo / Anne-Christine Poujoulat, AFP

By RNZ

Nelson cyclist Niamh Fisher-Black has finished second in the women’s road race at the world champs in Rwanda.

Canada’s Magdeleine Vallieres took a surprise gold after a decisive attack on the final climb.

The 24-year-old Vallieres was in a breakaway group with Fisher-Black and Spanish veteran Mavi Garcia at the climax of the 164km slog on a hilly Kigali circuit when she burst clear on the cobbles.

Powering up the ascent towards the finish line, the 24-year-old never looked like being caught as she won by 23 seconds to become Canada’s first road champion on the road.