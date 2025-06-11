Novice number three Wiaan Mulder was reprieved on one when wicketkeeper Alex Carey dropped a sitter off Starc.

But he added just five more runs before he was bowled by Australia captain Pat Cummins, having taken 44 balls to make six.

It took Bavuma 31 balls to score his first runs, a two off Josh Hazlewood greeted with raucous cheers by South Africa fans at Lord’s.

But shortly before the close, Hazlewood bowled Tristan Stubbs.

David Bedingham ended the day’s play with consecutive boundaries off Cummins to be eight not out, with Bavuma unbeaten on three.

Rampant Rabada

Australia were in desperate trouble in the early overs in London, reduced to 16-2 after losing Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green in a single Rabada over.

Khawaja fell for a 20-ball duck in the seventh over, edging Rabada to Bedingham at first slip.

Three balls later 12-1 became 16-2 when Green nicked low to second slip, where Markram held a superb diving catch.

Rabada had now taken two wickets for four runs in four balls.

The 30-year-old, who has more than 300 Test wickets, is playing his first Test after serving a one-month ban for cocaine use earlier this year.

Australia have struggled to find an opening partner for Khawaja since David Warner’s retirement 17 months ago, with Marnus Labuschagne the latest batsman tried out.

The 30-year-old, without a Test century for nearly two years, battled hard for 17 off 56 balls before being dismissed by classic fast-bowling from towering left-armer Marco Jansen.

Australia had been in similar trouble in the 2023 final against India across London at the Oval, only for Steve Smith and Travis Head to both score hundreds as they turned the match in their favour.

Head, however, could only manage 11 before he glanced Jansen, with Kyle Verreynne holding an excellent diving one-handed catch.

But star batsman Smith (66) and all-rounder Beau Webster (72) repaired the damage with a fifth-wicket stand of 79.

Yet in what could prove to be a key moment in the match, Webster would have been lbw to Rabada for eight if South Africa had reviewed an original not out decision.

Smith went to fifty before falling to part-time spinner Markram when he edged a booming drive and Jansen, at slip, clung on at the third attempt.

Australia lost their last five wickets for just 20 runs, with Rabada ending the innings when he bowled Starc.