Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket

World Test Championship final: Pat Cummins and Alex Carey shine as Australia remain on top despite collapse

AFP
3 mins to read

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi appeals for a LBW decision against Australia's Beau Webster on day two of the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's. Photo / AFP

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi appeals for a LBW decision against Australia's Beau Webster on day two of the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's. Photo / AFP

Australia captain Pat Cummins starred with the ball and Alex Carey made valuable runs following a dramatic collapse as the holders retained the advantage in the World Test Championship final against South Africa on Thursday.

Fast bowler Cummins produced a sensational spell of four wickets for one run when South

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Cricket

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Cricket