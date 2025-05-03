South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates. Photo / Photosport

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada revealed on Sunday (local time) that he was serving a ban from cricket for recreational drug use.

Rabada, 29, returned to South Africa last month “for personal reasons” after playing only two matches for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.

In a statement issued by the South African Cricketers’ Association, Rabada said his absence was due to “an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug” which he said resulted in him serving a provisional suspension.

The statement did not specify the length of the suspension or when Rabada would play again but the fast bowler said: “I am looking forward to returning to the game I love playing.”

Gujarat have four fixtures remaining in the league phase of the IPL, starting with a match against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday (Indian time). The team is also well placed to qualify for the play-offs after winning seven of their 10 fixtures.