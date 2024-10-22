New Zealand celebrates with their winning trophy at the end of the final. Photo / Photosport

Tournament ratings

Suzie Bates – 9

Scored 150 runs across six matches at the top of the order. From time-to-time Bates struggled to dispatch the slower bowlers, but valuable catches in the field and that over to seal victory against the West Indies. Surpassed Mithali Raj as the most-capped woman in international cricket in the final, with 334. An all-time great of world cricket.

Georgia Plimmer – 9

Also managed 150 runs across six matches. Plimmer has arrived as a quality international player in this tournament, showing good footwork and an ability to find gaps and hit over the top. She’s also found confidence, a valuable characteristic at the top of the order. Great performance in the field.

Amelia Kerr – 10

Took a total of 15 wickets, the most not only in this tournament, but in any T20 World Cup. Took the vital wickets of Wolvaardt and Bosch in the final while hampered by cramp to swing the momentum back in her side’s favour. Saved her best performance with the bat for the final, scoring 43 over 38 balls in an excellent partnership with Halliday. Player of the final, player of the tournament. Looks odds-on to take over the T20 captaincy from Devine.

Sophie Devine – 9.5

A total of 114 tournament runs doesn’t nearly tell Devine’s story. A powerful 57 off 36 in the huge win against India set the tone for the entire campaign and her captaincy was inspired throughout. She always believed in her side, made the right calls, at the right times. Plans to bowlers were executed one after another. Never mind the keys to Tawa or Wellington, one day it’ll be Dame Sophie.

Brooke Halliday – 9

A career-best 38 off 28 balls in the final, what more can you ask in the biggest match of her life? Throughout the tournament the 28-year has come to the crease with positive intent and her strong strike rate has made her a valuable asset in the middle order.

Maddy Green – 8

A score reflecting her lack of opportunity with the bat. A vital 12 off six balls when she came on late in the final. Quality fielding as always, accompanied by six catches in the tournament.

Izzy Gaze – 8.5

Looking more assured behind the stumps than she has before, in often difficult conditions. Limited opportunities with the bat, but a vital 20 off 14 balls in the semifinal got her side to a total they were able to defend.

Rosemary Mair – 9

Consistent throughout the tournament and 10 wickets showed why her recovery from various injuries in the last couple of years was so important. Showed great ability to disguise her slower ball and was always an economical, wicket-taking threat; 3-24 in the final summed up her quality.

Lea Tahuhu – 8.5

When she wasn’t awarded a central contract in 2022, head coach Ben Sawyer wasted no time in picking her for his side anyway. She may have lost a yard of pace, but used her experience and competitive streak to bowl well whenever Devine threw her the ball, whatever the game situation.

Eden Carson – 9

Two player of the match awards and nine wickets for the ever-improving 23-year-old. Nailed down and executed a vital role in the powerplay overs. The most infectious giggle in world sport.

Fran Jonas – 8

Played four of the six matches and took three wickets. Ran like a Duracell bunny and dived like an Olympic long jumper in the field and saved her side plenty of runs.

Jess Kerr – 6

Just the one appearance, in the opening match against India, where she didn’t bat. Bowled three overs economically, conceding just 13 runs.

Leigh Kasperek – 7

Picked up 2-27 in her only match against Sri Lanka. Not required to bat in that match.

Hannah Rowe & Molly Penfold – N/A

Both bowlers were surplus to requirements in this tournament.

How the final played out

New Zealand are the T20 World Champions after an emphatic, all-round performance in Dubai.

Whatever happened over the course of this final, a new name would be on the trophy, with South Africa and the White Ferns surprising almost all observers to make the big dance.

It was South Africa who won the toss, captain Laura Wolvaardt deciding to bowl first and back her side to chase down whatever total the White Ferns could manage. Importantly, Devine said she would have batted first anyway, a method which has been successful for the White Ferns throughout the competition.

Openers Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer looked to make the powerplay count as they have so many times in this World Cup, but Ayabonga Khaka made an early breakthrough, taking the wicket of Plimmer, caught at long-on by Sune Luus to make the score 16-1.

Melie Kerr came in at three and the pair not only steadied the ship, but got to 43-1 at the end of the powerplay, the highest score against South Africa over the first six overs in the tournament.

Bates was next out, bowled by Mlaba while attempting a sweep. She’d hit a valuable 32 off 31 and her dismissal brought Devine out towards the end of the eighth over, but the skipper could only make six before being given out on review, lbw to Nadine de Klerk in the 11th over.

A vital partnership grew between Kerr and new batter Brooke Halliday, bringing up their combined 50 off 37 balls.

Halliday and Kerr fell for 38 and 43 respectively, and the White Ferns were 141-5 with seven balls remaining. Maddy Green hit 12 from six balls including a huge six to bring the team up to 158-5, their second highest total of the tournament.

Openers Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits were the top two run scorers in the tournament even before they came out to bat and started strongly again, reaching 47-0 at end of the powerplay. It was also the first time the White Ferns hadn’t picked up a wicket in the first six overs of this World Cup.

Finally, the breakthrough came in the seventh over, with Brits caught in the deep by Green off Fran Jonas for 17 off 18 balls, the score now standing at 51-1.

Although she didn’t take a wicket, Lea Tahuhu’s second over, the ninth of the innings, was crucial because only one run was scored, suddenly raising the pressure on the South African run rate as they reached the halfway point of their innings.

The dangerous Wolvaardt was out at the start of the next over, Kerr’s second, caught comfortably by Bates at extra cover and there was another huge moment just four balls later. Bosch, the matchwinner against England in the semi-final, out for just nine off 13 balls. She was caught behind by Gaze, after an excellent review to make it 64-3 off 10 overs.

The big hitting Kapp was next to go, caught on the boundary by Plimmer, sweeping Carson. Next ball, de Klerk was out to Mair, 77-5 and the momentum had swung hugely to Devine’s side.

Needing 63 off the last five overs, Devine brought Halliday on for the 16th over and they rewarded with a wicket with her first legal delivery, taking the wicket of Luus and the scoreboard read 97-6.

The tail was unable to wag for South Africa as New Zealand controlled the closing stages, and although the 11 players wouldn’t afford themselves a smile until the last couple of balls, the total of 126-9 was a margin of which they were well in control.

A decisive, convincing 32-run victory in the biggest game of their lives. These White Ferns have climbed their Everest against all the odds and made their country proud.

The tournament breakthrough

How did they even get there?

The breakthrough would come at the most vital time, in their opening match of the T20 World Cup against India.

It was a match Devine said they had planned for, for a long time, and understandably so. Two teams would progress from Group A, and with defending world champions, Australia, lying in wait for both sides, a win seemed essential to their semifinal chances.

For a long time, White Ferns coach Ben Sawyer had talked about 160 being the score that his side aspired to hit consistently in T20 internationals, but they were falling short. Not against India though. Batting first, 160 was indeed the score the White Ferns posted as they went on to crush their rivals by 58 runs.

The importance of the win was immediately highlighted as Australia defeated the White Ferns in their next match, the 60 run margin of victory largely nullifying the strong net run rate they had achieved against India. But Devine’s side knew that if they beat Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their last two group matches, Australia would need to lose a match for their semifinal status to be threatened. Australia went through the group unbeaten and the White Ferns would go on to face the West Indies in the last four.

The importance of reaching this final cannot be overstated for a team like the White Ferns. Their run of results was such that criticism wasn’t the worst thing they faced; it was a lack of interest. This writer joined a New Zealand media-only Zoom call with Devine just before the tournament started and was joined by just one other person.

For the veterans of the squad, Devine and Bates, it’s been a while; their last appearance in this competition’s final was in 2010, with defeat against Australia. If this was to be their last appearance in a final, it’s a reward for their quality, their years of service to the fern.

For the younger players like Georgia Plimmer, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas and Izzy Gaze, the wider cricket audience is now starting to see why the New Zealand selectors invested heavily in youth after the 50-over 2022 World Cup, held in this country.

Looking wider, the progress of the side has the ability to improve engagement and get more girls and women looking at cricket as a sport to pursue. The season is just starting so hopefully schools and clubs will see a spike in interest and there will be plenty of cricket sets bought for Christmas presents.

A 9-year-old Amelia Kerr watched Devine and Bates in the 2010 final. Which future White Ferns will look back on the 2024 edition as the moment cricket became important to them, inspired by a team of world champions.

The White Ferns celebrate the dismissal of South Africa’s Sune Luus. Photo / Photosport

This story was originally published at Newsroom.co.nz and is republished with permission.