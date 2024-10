EDITORIAL

New Zealanders are knowledgeable and passionate sports fans — we look for simple things in our athletes: effort and victory.

For Kiwis, it’s okay to fall short of the victory podium, provided you gave it 100%.

In recent days, we’ve been treated to both.

From Barcelona to industrial Penrose, from Dubai to Texas and Bengaluru: New Zealand’s sporting stars shone bright in what’s being called our greatest sporting weekend.