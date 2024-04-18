Michael Bracewell will be raising his hand for World Cup selection. Photo / Photosport

If the challenge posed by a full-strength Pakistan wasn’t tough enough, the back-up Black Caps will also spend the next week battling one another.

A five-match series beginning early Friday (NZT) in Rawalpindi will be New Zealand’s last action before naming their squad for the T20 World Cup in June, with only the final places seemingly undecided.

Few of the 15 players in Pakistan will be heading to the West Indies in a couple of months, given most of that squad will consist of players currently plying their trade over the border.

Nine Black Caps are busy with Indian Premier League commitments, and each will feel secure in their World Cup spot: white-ball skipper Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

A resting Tim Southee is another who won’t feature in this series but will likely head to the World Cup, leaving 10 of 15 places taken by players absent from Pakistan. And depending on health, that number may be higher.

Finn Allen would be certain for selection if available, but the opener was a late withdrawal from this tour after suffering a back injury. Adam Milne was another in the first-choice squad over the summer and another whose trip to Pakistan was cancelled, with an ankle injury only the latest question about his fitness.

Plans for that pair’s return to cricket are yet to be confirmed and scant time remains until the Black Caps begin their World Cup with a clash against Afghanistan on June 8.

Any doubt over Allen will essentially secure a spot for Tim Seifert and Milne’s injury may mean the same for Ben Sears. Seifert and Sears can press their case in Pakistan, while a quartet more will hope strong performances can confirm a World Cup berth.

Ish Sodhi, Jimmy Neesham and Mark Chapman were consistent presences in the shortest form over summer – and past selection is generally the best predictor of future inclusion with the Black Caps. But Michael Bracewell’s return to fitness could have that trio sweating.

Like Sodhi, Bracewell offers a second frontline spin option to support Mitchell Santner. Like Neesham, his all-round abilities bring balance at No 7. And like Chapman, his big hitting from ball one is prized down the order.

The 33-year-old rarely impressed in 16 T20 internationals but had been in favour only a year before missing the next one through injury. His elevation to captain in Pakistan reflects the inexperienced nature of the squad and the selectors’ opinion of his talent and character.

With so many seats on the World Cup plane already occupied, the other nine members of the current squad may be out of luck before a ball is bowled. Yet injuries to Allen and Milne might not be the last between now and June.

Jacob Duffy and Ben Lister are the only other tourists with double-digit T20I appearances, but both quicks will need another crocked teammate and a hot run in Pakistan before dreaming of adding to that number in the West Indies.

Josh Clarkson can apply pressure to Neesham as a seam-bowling allrounder, while Dean Foxcroft and Tim Robinson have sufficient batting ability to one day play at a World Cup.

It’s unlikely this squad has enough ability to topple Pakistan – though an understrength team secured a 2-2 draw 12 months ago – but coach Gary Stead is at least anticipating the chance to assess those on the fringes.

“Pakistan are always a test, especially in their own conditions,” Stead said. “We had a fantastic series against them last year when we were there, so we certainly look forward to competing and hopefully taking some games off them.

“For us, it’s a real test of our depth and the strength we have in the people who might be below the people in the top starting lineup. When you’ve got the IPL and then the odd injury, it does test your depth, but what that does provide is a fantastic opportunity for guys coming in.”

Black Caps squad to play Pakistan

Michael Bracewell (c), Tim Seifert, Tim Robinson, Tom Blundell, Dean Foxcroft, Jimmy Neesham, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Zak Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, Ben Lister, Ben Sears, Will O’Rourke.

Possible World Cup squad

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen/Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Ben Sears.