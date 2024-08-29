Joe Root’s 33rd test century has salvaged a challenging day one for England as they reached stumps on 358-7 in the second test against Sri Lanka at Lord’s.
Root survived a close lbw shout on 11, the decision going with umpire’s call on review, and nearly chopped on to his own stumps during 12 increasingly tense deliveries on 99 not out.
The 33-year-old moved to three figures in his 145th test with a trademark four through third man to equal former England opener Alastair Cook’s tally of test centuries.
Root and Gus Atkinson compiled a seventh-wicket partnership of 92 against a tiring Sri Lanka, before Root fell for 143 with a scuffed scoop off Milan Rathnayake (2-80).
Atkinson (74 not out) and Matthew Potts (20 not out) then saw off eight overs of the second new ball with aplomb and Sri Lanka will want to wrap up the tail quickly and utilise good batting conditions.