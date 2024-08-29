“We are playing in a team that really enjoys the way we go about it so just trying to soak it up as much as you can,” Root told Sky Sports. “Enjoy the journey and I am sure at the end of it all I will be able to look back on it fondly.”

Joe Root celebrates reaching his century at Lord's against Sri Lanka. Photo / Getty Images

Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva’s surprise choice to bowl under glorious sunshine at the toss was initially vindicated by early wickets.

When Ben Duckett hit three quick boundaries, De Silva – who opted to bat at Old Trafford last week, only to see his side fall to 3-6 – may have had second thoughts.

But England lost Dan Lawrence (9), Ollie Pope (1) and the well-set Duckett (40) as the hosts reached 97-3 at lunch.

Harry Brook (33) scored with relative ease after lunch but Asitha Fernando (2-84) trapped him lbw, the review going Sri Lanka’s way on umpire’s call this time, as England slipped to 130-4.

Sri Lanka initially kept Jamie Smith quiet before he and Root moved through the gears in a partnership of 62, which ended when Smith, 21, nicked Rathnayake behind to Nishan Madushka.

Chris Woakes, 6, fell to Lahiru Kumara, 2-75, shortly after, caught in the deep by Fernando, to bring Atkinson to the crease with England 216-6 and Sri Lanka on top.

Atkinson justified his place at No 8 as he brought up his first test fifty with a glorious cover drive for four off Rathnayake in an assured innings featuring four sixes.

Root’s late dismissal means Sri Lanka may feel they shaded the day on a docile surface, but they will need to bat well to capitalise.

England won the first test of the three-match series by five wickets.