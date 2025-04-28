Gujarat Titans' players greet Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal. Photo / AFP

Indian batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi on Monday became the youngest to hit a senior T20 century at 14 years and 32 days as he powered Rajasthan Royals’ successful chase against Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

Suryavanshi, a left-hand batsman who became the youngest IPL debutant on April 19, smashed 100 off 35 balls to pummel the opposition attack with seven fours and 11 sixes at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Suryavanshi went past the previous record, set by Vijay Zol of Maharashtra at 18 years and 118 days against Mumbai in an Indian domestic match in 2013.

Suryavanshi’s ton is the second fastest in the popular T20 tournament after Chris Gayle’s century in 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013.

The teenage sensation finally fell, bowled to fast bowler Prasidh Krishna for 101 off 38 balls, and walked off to a standing ovation from the home crowd and the team dugout.