Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket
live

India v Australia live updates, Champions Trophy semifinal

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Virat Kohli of India bats during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between New Zealand and India. Photo / Getty Images

Virat Kohli of India bats during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between New Zealand and India. Photo / Getty Images

Live updates of the Champions Trophy semifinal between Australia and India.

The two-time Champions Trophy winners, ODI and World Test Championship holders take on India in Dubai.


Save

Latest from Cricket