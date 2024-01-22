Glenn Maxwell of the Melbourne Stars walks from the ground after being dismissed during a BBL match. Photo / Getty

Glenn Maxwell of the Melbourne Stars walks from the ground after being dismissed during a BBL match. Photo / Getty

Mercurial allrounder Glenn Maxwell is being investigated by Cricket Australia after he ended up in an Adelaide hospital following a night out watching a cult band.

Only hours after he was pulled from the upcoming ODI series due to being “managed”, Maxwell was confirmed to be at the centre of an investigation by CA.

The 35-year-old was in Adelaide for a golf appearance on the final day of Australia’s first Test against the West Indies, after his Big Bash League campaign with the Melbourne Stars ended.

Maxwell was at a Six & Out concert on January 19, the night in question.

Australian captain Pat Cummins and other Test team members such as Steve Smith and Alex Carey were also in attendance at The Gov, a popular live music venue in Adelaide.

Six & Out are a band made up of former NSW and Australian cricketers Brett Lee, Shane Lee, Richard Chee Quee, Gavin Robertson and Brad McNamara.

Police have not been involved at any stage, but CA have confirmed they will be investigating the circumstances surrounding Maxwell’s hospitalisation.

”Cricket Australia is aware of an incident involving Glenn Maxwell in Adelaide at the weekend and is seeking further information,” a CA spokesman told AAP.

”It is not related to him being replaced in the ODI squad, a decision that was made following the BBL and based on his individual management plan.

”Maxwell is expected to return for the T20 series (against the West Indies).”

Despite not playing a Test since 2017, Maxwell will sit out the ODI series while red-ball stars such as Smith, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green back up for the white-ball games against the West Indies.

It is the latest in a series of bizarre mishaps for one of the heroes of Australia’s stunning ODI World Cup win in India last year.

During that tournament, Maxwell was concussed after falling off a golf cart and missed the clash against England.

In November 2022, Maxwell broke a leg when he slipped while pretending to chase a friend at a birthday party.

The incident cost him a spot in Australia’s Test squad to tour India. He was also forced out of the entire BBL that season.