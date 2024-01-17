Legendary Kiwi cricket commentator, Ian Smith takes a dig at TVNZ commentators while working on the first test match between Australia and West Indies in Adelaide. Video / Sky Sport

Tongue-in-cheek or a not-so-subtle dig?

Ian Smith has called rival TVNZ commentators ‘sh**house’ during the lunch break of the first test between Australia and West Indies in Adelaide.

The veteran commentator and Black Caps wicketkeeping great has been working with Fox Sports Australia during the summer having covered the Pakistan test series as well.

In a lunch break segment with Michael Vaughan and Kerry O’Keeffe, where they share analysis and lighthearted views, the three commentators reviewed footage of a stunning catch created in the Super Smash last week by Wellington’s Troy Johnson.

Listen to ball-by-ball commentary of every Black Caps match this summer live and free on iHeart Radio with The Alternative Commentary Collective.

The Firebirds player initially caught the ball but as he fell towards to boundary rope he flung it over his head towards teammate Nick Kelly who completed the brilliant dismisal of Central Stags batter Will Young.

“Let’s be frank it’s the New Zealand domestic,” quipped Aussie O’Keeffe.

Smith talked up the catch but wasn’t as complimentary about the call.

“Into the wind at the Basin...I think it’s one of the greatest catches I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” Smith said before adding “sh**house commentary anyway”.

TVNZ’s Scotty Stevenson called the catch. TVNZ acquired broadcasting rights to domestic and international cricket last year following the closure of Spark Sport.

A TVNZ spokesperson said Stevenson is “one of New Zealand’s best sport play-by-play callers”.

”New Zealanders love their sport and often have strong opinions about the commentary and there is no team that will please every viewer – particularly when that viewing audience is over a million,” a TVNZ spokesperson said.

”TVNZ’s commentary team provides decades of experience on and off the pitch when calling. We’re incredibly pleased with the team and think the performance speaks for itself.”

Smith has been approached for comment but had not responded at time of publishing.

Smith was the main Sky Sport cricket commentator for more than 20 years before NZ Cricket signed a deal with Spark Sport in 2020.



