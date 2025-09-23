Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket

Dickie Bird death: Former test umpire dies aged 92

AFP
3 mins to read

Dickie Bird ahead of a test match between England and New Zealand at Headingley in 2014. Photo / Getty Images

Dickie Bird ahead of a test match between England and New Zealand at Headingley in 2014. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Former test umpire Harold “Dickie” Bird, one of the most famous officials of his era, has died at the age of 92, Yorkshire County Cricket Club announced overnight.

Bird stood in 66 tests between 1973 and 1996 as well as 69 men’s one-day internationals, including three World Cup finals.

His

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save