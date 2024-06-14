Tim Southee has accepted the penalty. Photo / Getty Images

Black Caps seamer Tim Southee has been handed an official reprimand after lashing out at a hand sanitiser dispenser.

He was found to have breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct against the West Indies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on Thursday.

Southee was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Southee’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 18th over of New Zealand’s innings, when after his dismissal, Southee smashed a hand sanitizer dispenser on his way back to the dressing room.

Southee admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Alex Wharf, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Michael Gough levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.



