Senior umpire Tony DeNobrega was struck in the face at a Perth cricket match on the weekend. Photo / Facebook

An Australian cricket umpire suffered a “brutal blow” and taken to hospital over the weekend after he was hit in the side of the face by a ball struck by a batter.

Tony DeNobrega was umpiring a third-grade match at Charles Veryard Reserve in North Perth when “a straight drive right out of the screws” hit him flush in the side of the face, the West Australian Suburban Turf Cricket Umpires Association said on Facebook.

Luckily, DeNobrega did not have any broken bones but spent the night in hospital so doctors could keep an eye on him.

“We wish Tony all the best for a fast recovery from this terrible incident and look forward to him being up and about shortly.”

DeNobrega is not the only umpire to be seriously hurt while officiating a match, with welfare concerns increasing over the years.