Australian cricketer Rod Marsh during a match in The Ashes series, December 1982. Photo / Getty

Aussie cricket legend Rod Marsh has died at the age of 74 after suffering a major heart attack last week.

Widely regarded as one of Australia's greatest ever Test players, he had been in a critical condition and had been placed in an induced coma.

Marsh represented Australia in 96 Test matches and 92 ODIs between 1970 and 1984. He scored 3633 Test runs and claimed 343 catches in his illustrious career and since retirement, has contributed to the game he loves as a coach, commentator and national selector.

Marsh had been in Bundaberg, Queensland, for an event organised by Bulls Masters, a non-profit that works with cricket professionals on charitable causes when he suffered the heart attack on February 25.

The cricket world is remembering a true giant of the sport.

Aussie cricket great Lisa Sthalekar wrote on Twitter: "So sad to hear the news of the passing of Rod Marsh. What a legend of a cricketer, a great bloke who made everyone feel welcome in this great game".

English commentator Alison Mitchell posted on Twitter: "Deep sadness for Rod Marsh RIP.

"Played his part in English cricket as well as Aus, when he headed up England's first ever National Academy, and was a selector. What a character, what a loss. A legend."

Sad day with the passing of the great Rod Marsh. His saying, “cricket is a simple game made complicated” still resonates with me. Rod will be missed, thoughts are with his family. #ripRodMarsh — David Hussey (@DavidHussey29) March 3, 2022

Very sad to see the news of Rod Marsh’s passing.

A great man who helped guide me and many others on the right path in my younger years and taught me what it takes to play international cricket. RIP 🙏🏻 — Chris Tremlett (@ChrisTremlett33) March 3, 2022

Very sad to hear Rod Marsh has passed.



I always found him generous and kind. While chair of selectors, with tongue in cheek, he called my wedding party to tell them they’d been ‘selected’.



And witty: “Nev, every white wine wishes it was a red wine”



Thinking of his loved ones — Peter Nevill (@pmnevill) March 3, 2022

So sorry to hear of Rod Marsh’s passing. He was a player, coach at Aus Cricket Academy & selector for @CricketAus over 5 decades.



“Bacchus”will be missed by everyone in the game. Was an incredible keeper & hard hitting lower order batsman 🏏



Condolences to friends & family 💐 pic.twitter.com/IKCvO7b1NA — Zane Bojack (@zanofc) March 3, 2022

Deep sadness for Rod Marsh RIP. Played a big part in English cricket when he headed up England’s first ever National Academy before working with CA including being a selector. What a character, what a loss 😔 A legend of the game pic.twitter.com/5yzfO9NKej — Trent Bridge Cricket Team 🏏 (@TBCT1996) March 3, 2022

Sports writer Richard Hinds remembered Marsh as a cult hero.

"Champion cricketer and seventies icon. Haven't been many better behind the sticks," he posted on Twitter.

Cricket statistician Rick Eyre remembered Marsh for his famous character.

"One of Australian cricket's great personalities and our Test wicketkeeper from 1970 through to 1984. Condolences to all his family and his wide network of friends," he posted on Twitter.