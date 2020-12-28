Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Cricket

Cricket: Dylan Cleaver - Five takeaways from day three of first test between Black Caps and Pakistan

3 minutes to read

Neil Wagner dismissed Fawad Alam in the Black Caps' test against Pakistan at the Bay Oval. Photo / Photosport.

Dylan Cleaver
By:

Dylan Cleaver provides five takeaways from day three of the first test between the Black Caps and Pakistan.

Getting A Toehold

Bowling with a broken toe cannot be easy, but you only have to look

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.