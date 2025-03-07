Advertisement
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps

Why the Black Caps will continue to play Afghanistan despite its ‘terrorist’ Taliban regime

Neil Reid
By
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
Whananaki feels like paradise to the Afghan families who fled the Taliban atrocities. Video / Northern Advocate
  • The Black Caps will continue playing Afghanistan despite the Taliban Government’s human rights abuses.
  • Former MP Graham Kelly urges a boycott, comparing Taliban rule to apartheid South Africa.
  • NZ Cricket says playing there is supported by Afghanistan’s women’s cricket team.

The Black Caps have no plans to stop playing Afghanistan, despite the country being ruled by a regime the New Zealand Government treats as a terrorist organisation.

The Black Caps and Afghanistan played each other recently in the leadup to the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Champions Trophy

