Live updates of Black Caps v India first test, day four from Bengaluru.

Black Caps breathe sigh of relief after Phillips stuns Kohli

On the final ball of a suddenly gloomy evening for the Black Caps, the golden arm of Glenn Phillips changed the mood and perhaps the match.

A record effort with the ball and a remarkable innings with the bat should already have been enough to guarantee a rare away success. But for all the first-innings feats of Rachin Ravindra and the pace bowlers, India were threatening to issue another reminder: there are no guarantees in test cricket.

And then, with Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan a solitary delivery from taking their 136-run stand unbeaten to stumps, Phillips found the faintest of edges to remove a modern great.

The allrounder wheeled away with standard exuberance, an appeal unnecessary to confirm an unforgettable scalp.

Umpire Michael Gough was less certain, finally raising his finger after noticeable hesitation, while Kohli remained unsure and called for a review. A small but clear spike instantly altered the complexion of a frantic third day in this riveting first test.

When Rachin Ravindra (134) earlier delivered the best knock of his young red-ball career, New Zealand held a 356-run lead over their seemingly shellshocked opponents. A few hours later, following on onslaught from India’s formidable top order, only one side were at risk of leaving the field in a daze.

Rohit Sharma (52 off 63) launched the opening salvo but it was the third-wicket partnership between Kohli (70 off 102) and Sarfaraz (70no off 78) that seemed set to haunt the bowlers’ nightmares. The pair had narrowed the gap to 125 and fans were almost dreaming of one of their nation’s most famous victories.

But if minds did begin drifting to Eden Gardens, where in 2001 India overcame a 274-run deficit in the third innings to stun Australia, Phillips provided a dramatically rude awakening.

The Black Caps now need another seven wickets and conditions will be more conducive to their accrual on a cloudy fourth morning. The most likely outcome sees the tourists eventually chase an achievable target to celebrate a third test win in India, while wondering why there was ever any doubt.

The match seemed essentially safe as Ravindra returned to the city of his parents’ birth and stroked a second test hundred, a glittering innings that, despite their strong position, was exactly what his team required.

After Daryl Mitchell’s early departure sparked a 4-40 slide to start the day, the lead stood at 174 and India sensed an opening. Then, in improbable style, Tim Southee strolled to the middle and helped Ravindra slam that door shut.

Relieved of the responsibility of captaincy, the No 9 initially batted not with newfound freedom but admirable restraint, occupying the crease a top priority. The pair deployed a clear plan: Southee would eschew his typical slogging while Ravindra would be the one playing his shots.

The run rate climbed as the 24-year-old feasted on India’s spinners, using his footwork to move back and forward in the crease as the delivery demanded. Ravindra cut with composure and attacked with his slog sweep, accelerating in a manner reminiscent of last year’s World Cup heroics in the same country.

After reaching a half-century from 88 balls, the left-hander needed 36 more to collect his next milestone, celebrating both with boundaries.

India demoralised, Southee (65 off 73) allowed himself some fun, releasing the shackles with three sixes that took his career tally to 92, moving past Virender Sehwag into sixth on the all-time list.

The former skipper’s departure ended the partnership on 137 and left it the second-quickest century stand against India, the run rate of 6.27 surpassing Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist to trail only Shahid Afridi and Kamran Akmal.

Ravindra was the last man out and, by then, Rohit had clearly developed some ideas about his own approach.

The skipper hardly required encouragement on a placid surface offering neither seam nor spin, piling pressure on first-innings dynamos Matt Henry and Will O’Rourke.

After Ajaz Patel dismissed both openers in his first test in India since taking all 10 wickets three years ago, a stand began that came a ball away from defining the day.

Sarfaraz still loomed – a first-class average of 69 and T20 strikerate of 128 making him an ideal batter for a seemingly impossible mission – but Phillips’ delighted shriek signalled a definitive change in the game.