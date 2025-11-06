Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps
Updated

Black Caps v West Indies result: New Zealand hold off late fightback to even series

Cameron McMillan
Deputy Head of Sport·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Kane Williamson speaks on his past, present and future with the BlackCaps. Video / NZ Herald
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Black Caps have held on and avoided a late scare to even the Twenty20 series up at 1-1 with a thrilling three-run win at Eden Park.

In the highest scoring T20 between the two nations, chasing 208 to win the West Indies needed six off the final three balls

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save