Black Caps great Kane Williamson has retired from Twenty20 Internationals.
The 35-year-old has called time on his career in the shortest format, and has also opted out of this month’s ODI series against the West Indies. Instead, Williamson will prepare for the three-test series against the same opposition, starting nextmonth.
Williamson will continue to play in One-Day International cricket, as well as T20 on the franchise circuit, and has signed on to act as a mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants in next year’s Indian Premier League.
He ends his career in T20 Internationals with 2575 runs for the Black Caps, second only to Martin Guptill. All up, Williamson played 93 times for New Zealand, with 75 of them coming as captain.
As well as his contribution with the bat, Williamson was also one of the most astute captains in T20 cricket.