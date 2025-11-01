Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps
Updated

Black Caps v West Indies: Kane Williamson retires from Twenty20 Internationals

Alex Powell
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Kane Williamson speaks on his past, present and future with the BlackCaps. Video / NZ Herald
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Black Caps great Kane Williamson has retired from Twenty20 Internationals.

The 35-year-old has called time on his career in the shortest format, and has also opted out of this month’s ODI series against the West Indies. Instead, Williamson will prepare for the three-test series against the same opposition, starting next

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save