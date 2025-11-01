His leadership and tactics were key in New Zealand’s run to the 2021 T20 World Cup final, where Williamson scored 85 in an eight-wicket loss to Australia.

“It’s something that I’ve loved being a part of for a long period of time and I’m so grateful for the memories and experiences,” he said. “It’s the right time for myself and the team.

“It gives the team clarity for the series moving forward and ahead of their next major focus which is the T20 World Cup.

“There’s so much T20 talent there and the next period will be important to get cricket into these guys and get them ready for the World Cup.

“Mitch [Santner] is a brilliant captain and leader - he’s really come into his own with this team.

“It’s now their time to push the Black Caps forward in this format and I’ll be supporting from afar.”

Kane Williamson in action during the second T20 against India. Photo / Photosport=

Williamson had been under pressure to earn his place in the T20 squad, after Rachin Ravindra established himself as New Zealand’s first choice No 3 in the former captain’s absence.

The likes of Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Tim Robinson and Devon Conway had also provided the former captain with plenty of competition for spots in the top three.

Last month, before the Black Caps’ ODI series whitewash against England, Williamson had indicated his desire to represent New Zealand at the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, as well as continue to play test cricket.

However, he made no mention of next year’s T20 World Cup, with today’s announcement confirming that Williamson will not take part.

Williamson is one of five Black Caps currently committed to NZ Cricket on a casual playing agreement, effectively leaving him free to pursue opportunities in franchise cricket.

While he has made it clear he intends to play on in test cricket, where he could become the first New Zealander to reach the mark of 10,000 test runs, that will come at the expense of T20s.

And despite the potentially worrying trend of players being able to pick and choose when they’re available for internationals, NZ Cricket say Williamson has earned that right.

“We’ve made it clear to Kane he has our full support as he reaches the back end of his illustrious career,” chief executive Scott Weenink said.

“We would, of course, love to see him play for as long as possible, but there’s no doubt whenever he does decide to finally call time - he will go down as a legend of New Zealand cricket.

“With Kane committed to play the West Indies Test series in December, I’d encourage all Kiwis to take the opportunity to get out and witness one of our greatest ever cricketers play.”

