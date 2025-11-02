Kane Williamson speaks on his past, present and future with the BlackCaps. Video / NZ Herald

Fresh from a depleted squad claiming a One-Day International cricket series whitewash against England, the Black Caps have got a boost for the Twenty20 series against the West Indies, starting next week.

After the Black Caps’ bowling stocks in particular were hit during England’s tour, Kyle Jamieson has recovered from the side strain to make the 14-man squad. The 30-year-old had complained of stiffness in his left side and missed the 3-0 sweep as a result.

Jamieson’s presence is a boost for the seam-bowling stocks, with Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), Adam Milne (ankle), Ben Sears (hamstring) and Will O’Rourke (back) all unavailable due to injury.

Jamieson joins Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes and the uncapped Nathan Smith as seam bowlers for the series.

Regular attack leader Matt Henry has been rested for the five-match series, in order to prepare for the test and One-Day International (ODI) series later this month, after he withdrew from facing England with a calf concern.