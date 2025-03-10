Advertisement
Black Caps v Pakistan: Michael Bracewell to captained depleted New Zealand side in T20 series

Alex Powell
By
Online Sports Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Michael Bracewell has been named Black Caps captain for this month’s five-match Twenty20 International series against Pakistan.

With a host of players unavailable for Indian Premier League commitments, Bracewell will lead New Zealand at home for the first time, having also assumed the captaincy away in Pakistan last year.

Regular white ball captain Mitchell Santner, along with Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra will miss the series, having secured lucrative IPL contracts. Uncapped batter Bevon Jacobs will also miss the series for the same reason.

Former captain Kane Williamson will also be absent after opting out of a central contract last year and having made himself unavailable. Players who will take part in the upcoming Pakistan Super League — which will be played concurrently with the IPL — have been selected, however.

Meanwhile, the trio of Finn Allen, Tim Seifert and Jimmy Neesham have all been picked, despite opting out of central contracts last year. The three were all unavailable for the start of the New Zealand summer and instead played domestic T20 in Australia and South Africa, respectively.

Allen and Seifert, as well as Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman and Kyle Jamieson, will all play in Pakistan’s competition after the completion of the New Zealand summer.

In the bowling ranks, Ben Sears returns after being forced to pull out of New Zealand’s Champions Trophy campaign, while Canterbury youngster Zak Foulkes gets another chance to impress. Ish Sodhi complements Bracewell in the spin department.

Jamieson, Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke and Jacob Duffy back up from the Champions Trophy. However, their workloads will also be managed, with O’Rourke and Jamieson available for the first three matches only, while Jamieson returns for games four and five.

Chief selector Sam Wells says the squad will look to emphasise next year’s T20 World Cup, to be played in India.

“The Pakistan series will provide an opportunity for all players to put their best foot forward and push their case for selection in the 15-player squad for next year’s major global tournament.

“We’re excited for Michael to captain the team for the first time on home soil. He’s a natural leader and in good form at the moment, so I’m sure he’s looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

New Zealand’s summer will conclude with three one-day internationals against Pakistan, to be played after the T20 series.

Black Caps squad: Michael Bracewell (captain), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes (games 4 & 5), Mitch Hay, Matt Henry (games 4 & 5), Kyle Jamieson (games 1, 2 & 3), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke (games 1, 2 & 3), Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.


