Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps

Black Caps v England: Brendon McCullum turns to ex-All Blacks guru for New Zealand series

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Our panel breaks down the biggest sporting stories of the week.
Black Caps great turned England head coach Brendon McCullum has enlisted the help of the All Blacks’ former personal shrink as he gears up to take on his former side.

Gilbert Enoka has a storied career as a mental skills coach, working alongside New Zealand’s most elite athletes and teams

