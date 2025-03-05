He smacked 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries, and was a member of Australia’s 2015 and 2023 World Cup-winning teams.

“There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories,” Smith said.

“Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey.

“Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way.

“Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship final [in June], the West Indies in the winter and then England at home.

“I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage.”

Smith, who also took 28 wickets at 34.67, was the Australian men’s ODI player of the year in 2015 and 2021.

He was also in the ICC men’s ODI team of the year in 2015.

“We fully understand and support Steve’s decision,” said Australia’s chairman of selectors George Bailey.

“Steve has said on many occasions he is approaching the remainder of his playing career on a series-by-series basis, a position which hasn’t changed and one Cricket Australia supports.

“His record as a batter... is exemplary and to leave the format as a two-time World Cup winner cements his legacy as one of the great Australian ODI players.”

Todd Greenberg, Cricket Australia chief executive, said Smith still had a big role to play in red-ball and T20 cricket.

“We’re fortunate Steve still has much to offer in the test and T20 arenas and I look forward to witnessing the next stage of one of cricket’s great careers,” he said.