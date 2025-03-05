Here are nine of the best or, if you’re a South African, the worst capitulations in their history.

1992 World Cup semifinal v England, Sydney

Not technically a choke, more of a robbery. South Africa, chasing 253, needed 22 from 13 balls when the heavens opened in Sydney but under the controversial pre-Duckworth/Lewis rain rule, which deducted the opposition’s two least productive overs from the target, they needed 21 from just one ball. Verdict: Minor choke, should have checked the weather forecast.

1999 World Cup, semifinal v Australia, Edgbaston

Needing a manageable nine runs to win from the final over, Lance Klusener hit the first two balls for four, leaving just one run from four to seal his side’s place in the final. However, a horrific mix-up with last man Allan Donald led to a dramatic run out and a tie which cost the Proteas their final wicket and a place in the final. Verdict: Major choke.

2003 World Cup, group match v Sri Lanka, Durban

Another rain-interrupted game saw Mark Boucher block out what turned out to be the final ball thinking the hosts were ahead on Duckworth/Lewis calculations. Instead, the teams were tied and Boucher was the victim of an incorrect message from the Proteas dressing room. Verdict: Major choke.

2007 World Cup semifinal v Australia, St Lucia

South Africa were bowled out for just 149 in 43.5 overs against an Aussie bowling line-up of Glenn McGrath, Nathan Bracken, Shaun Tait, Shane Watson and Brad Hogg (not exactly stacked with greats). The Aussies chased it down with seven wickets to spare. Verdict: Minor choke.

2011 World Cup, quarter-final v New Zealand, Dhaka

Graeme Smith’s men threw away a place in the last four as they buckled under the pressure of chasing 222. Cruising on 108 for two, South Africa lost eight wickets for 64 to collapse to a humiliating defeat. Verdict: Major choke.

2013: Champions Trophy semifinal v England, The Oval

Another semifinal defeat in which South Africa just didn’t show up. Batting first, the Proteas slumped to 80 for eight in the 23rd over before David Miller (56 from 51) got them to 175 all out. England cruised with Jonathan Trott 82) and a young Joe Root (48) leading the hosts to a seven-wicket win.

After the match coach Gary Kirsten conceded they did indeed choke.

“I think we did choke in the game,” Kirsten said afterwards.

“It’s an uncomfortable word but you’ve got to make yourself comfortable with it. It’s a horrible word, it does get used, we’ve spoken about it, we are open about it.

“We let ourselves down. You’ve got to accept that’s what it is. They bowled exceptionally well but that doesn’t mean your batting line-up should be 80 for 8.”

Thank you Gary for justifying the premise of this article. Verdict: Minor choke, major no-show.

2015: Cricket World Cup semifinal v New Zealand, Eden Park

A fantastic semifinal that could have gone either way several times. Playing the Black Caps at Eden Park actually made South Africa the underdogs.

Verdict: No choke

2023: Cricket World Cup semifinal v Australia, Kolkata

South Africa finished second on the table following pool play including a 134-run thrashing of Australia in Lucknow. The two sides squared off again and batting first, South Africa were bowled out for 212. It wasn’t a romp for Australia though, just booking a spot in the final with three wickets in hand. But South Africa had all the momentum heading into the semi and just didn’t show-up. Verdict: Minor choke. Australia were a very good side.

2024: T20 World Cup final v India, Bridgetown

The most recent chance for South Africa to overcome the hoodoo.

26 needed from 24 balls to win their first major ICC trophy since 1998 and South Africa collapsed to lose by seven runs. Hardik Pandya took three crucial wickets to deny the Proteas yet again.

Verdict: Major final choke.



