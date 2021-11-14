Cricket: World reacts to Black Caps' World Cup final loss to Australia

Australia have beaten the Black Caps by eight wickets to win the T20 World Cup final and most onlookers agree that the scoreboard fairly represents how comprehensive a victory it was.
Despite a squad packed full of talent, Australia had lost five T20 series in a row before this tournament and arrived as outsiders to take the cup. That made their achievement this morning all the more commendable for cricket pundits.
"Ah yes, Australia. The men's T20 champions we all predicted," Amy Lofthouse wrote for the BBC.
"A side who lost five series in a row coming into this, got bowled out for 62 the month before the tournament, looked in dreadful nick when they arrived and had an opener who couldn't score a run."
BBC television commentators Phil Tufnell and Dirk Nannes were equally impressed with Australia's road to victory.
"They have bobbled together the squad and had barely played any cricket together. They started quite poorly but found a way to win and then came to form in the final couple of games. It has been a remarkable turnaround and a great team effort," Nannes said.
"Well played, Australia. They have done it at an absolute breeze," said Tufnell. "That is a celebration of a team that are a bit annoyed that they were written off. There were some clenched fists and 'come on' there."
The Black Caps may have posted the highest first innings total of a T20 World Cup final, but their 172 runs came after a first ten overs during which they scored just 57 runs. That poor start was the focus of explanations as to why the Black Caps stumbled this morning.
"NZ were up against it after being inserted, but crawling along to 57 for 1 from 10 was turned out to be too much of a stumbling block," Cricinfo's live commentary summised.
"New Zealand just looked like they didn't want to lose and Australia looked like a team that wanted to win," former West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite said.
"Zampa's wicket of Guptill was the moment of the match. It was a good match up for New Zealand, had to take him on, but wasn't to be. This lead to New Zealand being 20 runs short," former Australian spinner Brad Hogg wrote on Twitter.
"A wonderful knock by Kane Williamson, but it always felt like they were 20 or so runs short. The slow start - and Josh Hazlewood's brilliance, frankly - cost them," Lofthouse added.
Other observers were much harsher in their assessment of the Black Caps final performance, saying the result was never in question after the first hour of play.
"You would say that is an absolute pasting. Australia cruised there," former England bowler Isa Guha commented during the BBC's television commentary.
"It was a drubbing in the end today. It is taking a little bit away from New Zealand because they have been exceptional throughout [the tournament]," Nannes added.
Finally, our own Alternative Commentary Collective may have summed up the morning for local fans who braved their 3am alarms in hopes of witnessing an historic victory.