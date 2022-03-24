Danni Wyatt and Heather Knight embrace after closing out the game to beat Pakistan. Photo / Getty

South Africa locked in a semifinal place and West Indies kept their hopes alive at Cricket World Cup when they shared competition points from a match abandoned because of rain.

The West Indies will regret the abandonment far more than South Africa, who were 61-4 when the decision was made to call off the match at Wellington's Basin Reserve shortly before 5pm.

Defending champion England also enhanced their semifinal prospects on Thursday when they beat Pakistan by nine wickets to move into fourth place.

The two results dealt a further blow to New Zealand's faint chances of reaching the semifinals, with the West Indies (seven points) moving out of reach of the White Ferns (four points).

With England and India both on six points and boasting superior net run rates, the hosts now need those two nations to lose their final pool match - against Bangladesh and South Africa respectively - while also enjoying a big win over Pakistan in their last game on Saturday.

England's victory was dominant from the start - Katherine Brunt took a wicket with the first ball of the match and went on to take 3-17 as England bowled out Pakistan for 105 in 41.3 overs after winning the toss on a greenish pitch at Hagley Park, Christchurch.

Opener Danni Wyatt made an unbeaten 76 from 68 balls and England improved their net run-rate and reached the winning target with almost 31 overs to spare.

Heavy overnight rain and showers during the morning delayed the start of play in the South Africa/West Indies clash, but a match of 26-overs per side finally began at 3.15pm under brooding skies.

The West Indies won the toss, bowled and South Africa slipped to 22-4 before a partnership between Mignon du Preez (38) and Marizanne Kapp (five) righted the innings.

The advantage was still with the West Indies when the rain returned and ground staff covered the pitch and surrounds. The umpires quickly decided that even if the rain stopped for the rest of the day, it would not be possible to complete the match.

The single point South Africa took from the match was enough to clinch their place in the semifinals with nine from six games. They are also now is likely to avoid a semifinal clash with unbeaten Australia, the six-time champion.

"Everybody's extremely excited and happy to be in the semis," South Africa captain Sune Luus said. "It wasn't the best of starts but we still have to take the positives out of today — the way Mignon batted was one. She has been shy of runs in the competition and she needed that for her confidence."

The West Indies are in third place behind Australia and South Africa, having completed their seven matches in the group stage with seven points. Their semifinal hopes will likely depend on the outcome of Sunday's match between South Africa and fourth-place India.

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor said her squad likely would "have some popcorn and hope that South Africa do beat India.

"It's something we can't control but do hope it goes our way," Taylor said. "If we go to the semis, you just have to go out and play - you have to step up."