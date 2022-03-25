Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Cricket World Cup 2022: Sophie Devine hopes World Cup exit is just the beginning for White Ferns

4 minutes to read
Super Rugby Pacific, the White Ferns and the ANZ Premiership are all in action this weekend as Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells and Elliott Smith preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

Super Rugby Pacific, the White Ferns and the ANZ Premiership are all in action this weekend as Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells and Elliott Smith preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

By
Kris Shannon

Reporter

The White Ferns' World Cup will almost certainly end with tomorrow's clash against Pakistan, but Sophie Devine believes the tournament can be the start of something for her side.

New Zealand need a big win

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.