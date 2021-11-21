Cricket World Cup 2022: 100 days out - How the teams are tracking

Australia's Jess Jonassen. Photosport

The 2022 Cricket World Cup is 100 days away from the best female players in the world embarking on New Zealand shores next March.

The qualifying stage began yesterday with the three final spots in the tournament up for grabs. Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, United States and Zimbabwe are all competing in Zimbabwe in the qualifying tournament.

We analyse each of the five qualified nations' chances by looking at their recent results, players to watch, key games.

New Zealand

World ranking: 5

World titles: 1 (2000)

2021 record: Won 2 Lost 9

How they are tracking: The White Ferns no doubt have the names and experience to go far in their home tournament but recent form suggests they could struggle to produce consistent performances against the other top nations. Their September tour of England showed they are not far off the pace of the number two side. Despite losing the series 4-1, it could have easily been a levelled series going into the fifth game. England did put on 347 in the final game, handing the Ferns a 203-run defeat - their second biggest ever loss in terms of runs - with their biggest ever loss coming last October against Australia.

Key match-up: v India, March 10. Will give an indication of how they are tracking against the top sides when their third pool game rolls around at Seddon Park.

One to watch: Amy Satterthwaite - the only White Fern to feature within the current top 10 of any category in the ICC's player rankings, she's the fifth best batter in the world and has traditionally performed well against the world's best teams.

Amy Satterthwaite in action against England in September. Photosport

Australia

World ranking: 1

World titles: 6 (1978, 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005, 2013)

2021 record: Won 5 Lost 1

How they are tracking: Pretty good, considering they just had a record 26-game win streak come to an end. The six-time champions are a bit underdone with just six games under their belts in a Covid-stricken year. They played a three-match series in Mount Maunganui in April and then hosted India in Mackay in September. Their only defeat in their last 27 games came in their last encounter - a two-wicket loss to India.

Key match-up: v England, March 5. They haven't played defending champions England since 2019 which makes the pool game at Seddon Park all the more enthralling.

One to watch: Jess Jonassen - the world's number-one ranked bowler, her left-arm orthodox spin should still play strong on New Zealand soil where she's taken 17 wickets at an average under 20 in her career.

England

World ranking: 2

World titles: 4 (1973, 1993, 2009, 2017)

2021 record: Won 8 Lost 3

How they are tracking: Beaten twice by New Zealand and once by India this year, the reigning world champions look beatable this time around.

Key match-up: v New Zealand, March 20. The 4-1 result against the White Ferns looks good on paper but New Zealand really did squander a few games. The two sides will meet at Eden Park in what should be a great atmosphere.

One to watch: Natalie Sciver - she averages almost 40 with the bat and under 30 with the ball, making her one of the world's top all-rounders who knows how to win big matches.

England's Natalie Sciver. Photosport

South Africa

World ranking: 3

World titles: 0

2021 record: Won 11 Lost 1 Tied 1

How they are tracking: They absolutely dominated the world number six West Indies team in September away from home, with a tied match their only blemish. This is a strong all-around team.

Key match-up: v England, March 14. Semifinal rematch from five years ago when England chased down South Africa's total of 218 with two balls to spare.

One to watch: Marizanne Kapp - She holds the record for the highest-ever score by a South African at Women's World Cups (102* against Pakistan in 2013) and she's an even better bowler.

Marizanne Kapp bowling against the White Ferns last year. Photosport

India

World ranking: 4

World titles: 0

2021 record: Won 3 Lost 8

How they are tracking: One of the busiest teams in women's cricket this year but that hasn't accounted for results. They lost a five-match series 4-1 to South Africa at home along with repeat 2-1 series defeats in England and Australia. Like the White Ferns, they'll be looking at those victories over the top two teams as starting points for the World Cup campaign.

Key match-up: v South Africa, March 28. The final pool game at Hagley Oval could very well be a quarter-final like knockout with India, South Africa and New Zealand probably vying for the other two semifinal spots considering the form of England and Australia.

One to watch: Jhulan Goswami - A decade and a half since bursting onto the scene with pace and bounce, Goswami is still going strong today. In May, she surpassed Cathryn Fitzpatrick to become the highest wicket-taker in women's ODI history.