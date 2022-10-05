Sophie Devine hit the winning runs off the final ball of the Super Over. Photosport

The White Ferns claimed a Twenty20 series win in the West Indies in thrilling style following a Super Over victory in the fourth match in Antigua.

Captain Sophie Devine hit a six over deep mid-wicket on the final ball taking them past the 16 required. It was Devine's second six of the Super Over after hitting the first ball by Hayley Matthews over the rope.

There was drama at the end of West Indies' chase of 111, when with two needed off the last two balls, Sheneta Grimmond guided a simple catch towards point but Lauren Down and Jess Kerr collided as both went for the dismissal.

With the match tied down to the final ball West Indian number 10 Afy Fletcher skied one to wicketkeeper Izzy Gaze off the bowling of Hayley Jensen.

Earlier, Devine took three wickets for 29 runs with the ball - Amelia Kerr made 49 not out off 47 balls with the bat.