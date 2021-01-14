Cricket: White Ferns to host world champion rivals this summer

The White Ferns will host England and Australia. Photosport

The White Ferns will host ODI and T20 world champions England and Australia over the second half of this summer.

The England women's side will arrive in New Zealand on January 26 and undergo the mandatory 14-day managed isolation period ahead of playing the White Ferns in three ODIs and three T20s between February 23 and March 7.



Less than a week after England depart, the Australia women's side will arrive in the country and undergo managed isolation ahead of three T20s at Hamilton's Seddon Park and three Rose Bowl ODIs at Mt Maunganui's Bay Oval.

England are the reigning ODI world champions after beating India in the World Cup final at Lord's in 2017 while Australia women hold the mantle as T20 world champions after defeating India in the final of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne last year.

Four of the T20s (three against England and one against Australia) will be double-headers alongside Black Caps fixtures, and two ODIs (both against England) will be part of "back-to-back" events in which the White Ferns will play at the same venue, the day after the Black Caps.

NZC chief executive David White said he was delighted to be able to confirm the two tours at a time when women's international cricket had ground to a standstill around the world.

"We're very grateful to the New Zealand government for supporting and enabling these women's tours and for creating an environment in which they can proceed," he said.

"It's great that New Zealand and the world will be able to see these two terrific women's sides – Australia and England, in action against the White Ferns, and women's cricket receiving the attention it deserves.

"And with the Women's World Cup to be hosted in New Zealand next summer, it's particularly important that teams are able to play and compete and develop their games ahead of such a significant tournament."

White Ferns v England

Tuesday February 23 - 1st ODI, Hagley Oval, 2pm

Friday February 26 - 2nd ODI, University of Otago Oval, 11am

Sunday February 28 - 3rd ODI, University of Otago Oval, 11am

Wednesday March 3 - 1st T20, Sky Stadium, 3pm

Friday March 5 - 2nd T20, Eden Park, 3pm

Sunday March 7 - 3rd T20, Bay Oval, 12pm

White Ferns v Australia

Sunday March 28 - 1st T20, Seddon Park, 7.10pm

Tuesday March 30 - 2nd T20, Seddon Park, 7pm

Thursday April 1 - 3rd T20, Seddon Park, 7pm

Sunday April 4 - 1st ODI, Bay Oval, 11am

Wednesday April 7 - 2nd ODI, Bay Oval, 2pm

Saturday April 10 - 3rd ODI, Bay Oval, 2pm