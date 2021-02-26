Cricket: White Ferns' record losing streak continues with defeat to England in second ODI

Maddy Green is run out by England wicketkeeper Amy Jones. Photo / Photosport

The White Ferns' losing streak has continued, in familiar fashion.

After mustering just 178 batting first and losing by eight wickets in their ODI opener against England, today's second ODI in Dunedin followed a similar script, as they scraped through to 192, and were crushed by seven wickets as England cruised home with 12.2 overs to spare.

The defeat extends the White Ferns' record ODI losing run to 11 games, and gives England an unassailable 2-0 series lead ahead of Sunday's final ODI.

Once again the White Ferns were let down by their batters, slumping to 34-5 before a somewhat face-saving but ultimately fruitless recovery by the tail order.

Brooke Halliday again showed her promise, making it two fifties in two matches with 60 off 80 balls, but while Halliday has been a rare, or perhaps sole, bright spot for the Ferns this series, the hosts would surely prefer she, batting at No 7, wasn't required to face 134 balls over the two games.

But, with the top order failing, Halliday has stepped up, while seamers Hannah Rowe (29 not out off 45 balls) and Jess Kerr (28 off 30) added 53 for the ninth wicket to at least give themselves a plausibly defendable total to bowl at.

For a while, things looked promising. Danni Wyatt dragged the third delivery of the innings from Kerr onto her stumps, and 10 balls later skipper Heather Knight was run out in an awful mix-up.

At 12-2, the White Ferns were in the hunt, but a 103-run partnership between Tammy Beaumount (72 not out off 112) and Natalie Sciver (63 off 61) ensured it would be a comfortable chase.

Halliday showed her all-round talents by picking up her first international wicket – Sciver caught at mid-wicket – but Amy Jones came to the crease and promptly smacked an unbeaten 46 off 45 balls.

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine tried eight bowlers in an attempt to turn the tide, but England were never troubled as they wrapped up the series and extended New Zealand's misery.

Here's how the match unfolded: