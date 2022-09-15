White Ferns players during a training session. Photo / Photosport

The first match of the White Ferns' ODI series against the West indies has been postponed due to an impending tropical storm.

New Zealand were scheduled to face the West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards in Antigua in the early hours of Saturday (NZ time), but the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Fiona has forced a postponement.

The storm, which has already caused extensive showers in Antigua, is likely to reach its peak over Antigua and the Leeward Islands on Saturday, meaning no play will be possible.

The second ODI due to take place on Monday is still set to go ahead and will now be played as the first game in the series, however the match could also be at risk if the storm causes any residual damages in Antigua.

Both sides have confirmed their intention to complete the full tour and will discuss rescheduling matches to accommodate postponed matches.

The White Ferns are scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20 internationals against the West Indies in Antigua, which carries particular importance for New Zealand.

The ODI series counts towards the ICC Women's Championship and eventual qualification for the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, while the T20 series provides important preparation for the 2023 ICC T20 World Cup in February.

Tropical Storm Fiona is predicted to bring lightning and heavy winds but will pose no safety risks to the White Ferns touring party.

White Ferns squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.