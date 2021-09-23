Cricket: White Ferns fall short as England win series in thriller

England captain Heather Knight celebrates her century. Photo / Photosport

A sensational 101 from England captain Heather Knight has led the world champions to a series victory over the White Ferns in a thriller in Derby.

England triumphed by three wickets with three balls to spare chasing 245 to win the five-match ODI series 3-1.

Knight, who was named player of the match, helped England to their highest run chase after New Zealand posted 244 for 8 on the back of half-centuries to Katey Martin (69) and Amy Satterthwaite (54).

White Ferns counterpart Sophie Devine, who chipped in with 41 runs from 48 balls, said Knight's innings proved the difference.

"An outstanding game of cricket," Devine said. "Full credit has to go to Heather – she anchored that innings and showed what a class player she was to guide her team home.

"I thought we obviously took it right to the end there but it wasn't to be. So we're going to have to lick our wounds and take some learnings from this, but really proud of the girls and the effort today."

Devine praised her side for fighting back from 33 for 3 to reach a strong total and push England all the way to the end.

"It's starting to show the resilience we've built over the last couple of months, not just this series, but the work we've done back at home. I thought Brooke Halliday, I thought Katie Martin were outstanding today. And it's starting to show glimpses of what this team can do and we've worked bloody hard for it.

"Unfortunately we're not quite getting the results that we want, but we pushed the world champs for as hard as we did today and throughout this series. And we're really going to push hard for that last game."

Ferns pace bowler Hannah Rowe contributed career-best ODI figures of four for 47.

New Zealand take on England in the final game of the series on Sunday night.