Sophie Devine. Photo / Photosport

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine is in a race against time to be fit for the start of the T20 World Cup in South Africa due to a broken foot.

The 33-year-old suffered a stress fracture in her right foot during the Super Smash season, which saw her miss four games for the Wellington Blaze.

White Ferns coach Ben Sawyer confirmed Devine will play no part in the three-match practice series against England starting on Saturday as she manages her injury.

Sawyer said her absence is a precaution as part of her rehab plan to ensure she is available for the start of the tournament, with the White Ferns’ campaign starting in two weeks.

“[We’re] taking it nice and slow with her. The goal is to get her fit for the two official warm-up games [after the England practice series],” Sawyer said from Pretoria on Friday.

“She is tracking well and was walking around today and had a little bit of a catch and a throw.

“Everyone is confident she’s going to be there for the first game.”

The White Ferns’ opening match is against defending champions Australia on February 11.

Devine, who was recently named in the ICC’s team of the year, is a key figure in the White Ferns’ batting lineup and will be crucial to the side’s chances at the World Cup.

Sawyer also confirmed teenage spinner Fran Jonas, who suffered a calf strain with the New Zealand under-19 team, trained today and will play some part in the practice series against England.

The White Ferns were drawn in a group with Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and hosts South Africa at the tournament, with the top two teams advancing to the semifinals.

New Zealand failed to make the last four at the last T20 World Cup in 2020.