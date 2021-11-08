Cricket: What happens if tie-breaking history repeats for Black Caps and England?

Super overs have not been kind to Black Caps fans over the years. Photo / Photosport

If, like me, you've been grappling with nightmares, flashbacks, anxiety and insomnia ever since the Black Caps booked a T20 World Cup semifinal against England on Monday, I have good news for you - cricket laws have changed since the 14th of July, 2019.

Any true Black Caps fan knows what that date signifies: the day an ODI World Cup final was decided by the most ridiculous cricket law since underarm bowling was still allowed.

I'll keep this succinct, for fear of digging up too many dark memories, but on that day the Black Caps and England were tied after batting for 50 overs each. "Fine", we all remarked, "bring on the super over!"

However, what was meant to be a clear-cut, game-deciding 12-balls of heart-stopping cricket suspense, turned into a farce after both teams once again scored the same amount of runs and England were awarded the most prestigious trophy in world cricket based on the fact they scored more boundaries than the Kiwis in their 50-over innings.

So what happens on Friday morning if, god forbid, the scores are tied between New Zealand and England once again?

Well, at first the game will proceed in the traditional manner: a super over will occur in which each team has six balls and two wickets to score as many runs as possible against the opposing bowler.

However, for the first time, if both teams score the same amount of runs in the super over, continuous super overs will then be played until there is a result.

For the overly-anxious fans out there: if the match is abandoned for any reason once the super over/s begin, then the team that finished higher in its Super 12 group will progress to the final. If the same thing happens in the final, both teams will be declared joint winners.

So this time around it's much clearer for Black Caps fans. If the scores are tied after 20-overs each, the teams will play super overs until a result is clear.

The only thing left to worry about is the fact that New Zealand has been forced into eight super overs in team history - the most of any in world cricket - and has lost seven of them.