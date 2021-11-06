Cricket: Australia, England book semifinal spots while key Black Cap passed fit

Australia's David Warner bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Australia and the West Indies in Abu Dhabi. Photo / AP

Australia's David Warner bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Australia and the West Indies in Abu Dhabi. Photo / AP

Australia have joined England in the Twenty20 World Cup semifinals after an eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in Abu Dhabi.

Chasing 158 for victory, David Warner starred for the Aussies blasting an unbeaten 89 off 56 balls, propelling his side to 161 for two with 22 balls to spare.

In the other Group 1 game, South Africa toppled England by 10 runs, but needed to win clinically enough to bridge a net run-rate gap of 0.474, and failed to do so.

Kagiso Rabada took a hat-trick in the final over of the match to lead South Africa to victory.

As a result England top the group with Australia finishing second. If the Black Caps beat Afghanistan tonight, they will set up a semifinal clash with England unless Pakistan suffer an unlikely defeat to winless Scotland.

New Zealand spin bowler Ish Sodhi has been cleared to play after passing a concussion test. He suffered a nasty blow to the head in the side's victory over Namibia yesterday.

Potential semifinal match-ups

England v New Zealand

Pakistan v Australia

Warner leads Aussies as Gayle says goodbye

Warner smashed 89 not out to lead Australia to an eight-wicket victory over West Indies at the T20 World Cup on Saturday, with Dwayne Bravo — definitely — and Chris Gayle — probably — playing their last games for West Indies.

Put in to bat, the already-eliminated West Indies did well to reach 157-7, led by captain Kieron Pollard's 31-ball 44 and Andre Russell's explosive finish. Australia replied with 161-2 in 16.2 overs in what proved to be a comfortable chase.

West Indies started with a rapid 30 runs before collapsing to 35-3, including the wicket of 42-year-old Chris Gayle. He was out for 15, including two inevitable sixes, in what looked like the cricket great's last innings for West Indies.

Gayle's teammate, Bravo, had already announced his retirement from international cricket. All-rounder Bravo scored 10 in his last innings Saturday with bowling figures of 0-36 in four overs. Like Gayle, the 38-year-old Bravo won the T20 World Cup with West Indies in 2012 and 2016.

Gayle was out in trademark fashion, attempting to smash pacer Pat Cummins and sending an inside edge on to leg stump. He raised his bat and both hands as he left the field, hugged Bravo and received applause from teammates. His apparent international retirement, which has not been officially confirmed, took many observers by surprise.

Gayle is the most prolific scorer in the format, with the left-handed batter the first to score 14,000 T20 runs for clubs and country in all competitions. He also played 103 tests for West Indies with an average of 42.

Mitchell Starc (1-33) had a finish to forget, being smashed for six off the last two balls of West Indies' innings by Russell (18 not out). Josh Hazlewood was the most successful bowler for Australia with 4-39 off four overs, while Adam Zampa was economical with 1-20, also in four overs.

Australia also started well by reaching 33-0 after three overs, with Warner supplying most of the runs, before his opening partner Aaron Finch (9) was bowled by Akeal Hosein (1-29) in the next over. Warner's 56-ball innings included nine fours and four sixes. Mitchell Marsh hit a 32-ball 53 as Australia cruised to victory.

Gayle, who wore sunglasses during the game including under his helmet while batting, made a final mark by claiming Marsh's wicket with 1-7 from his single over. Gayle celebrated by jumping on Marsh's back after the dismissal.

In contrast to Gayle's exit, Bravo's departure was expected.

"(Bravo) performed admirably in all three formats," Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt said. "He will always be a true West Indian champion."

Rabada and South Africa end on a high

Rabada claimed a last-over hat trick and South Africa exited the T20 World Cup in style with a 10-run win against previously unbeaten England.

Put in to bat and needing a convincing win, South Africa scored 189-2 and restricted England's chase to 179-8. Rabada (3-48) claimed the wickets of Chris Woakes, Eoin Morgan and Chris Jordan in the 20th over, all of them catches as England desperately sought big runs.

But ending England's four-game winning streak at the tournament wasn't enough for South Africa. The result means Group 1 winner England and second-place Australia advance to the semifinals with a superior net run rate. All three teams finished on eight points.

Pakistan is the only team to have advanced from Group 2 so far.

England's bowlers expected an onslaught from South Africa, and got it. Rassie van der Dussen hit an undefeated 94 off 60 balls, including five fours and six sixes. Aiden Markram smashed a 25-ball 52 not out.

Pacer Mark Wood went for 0-47 in four overs after being the only change made by England from its win against Sri Lanka. Wood came in for Tymal Mills, who is injured and out of the tournament.