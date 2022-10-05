A cricket star's incredible six has gone viral. Video / Fox

Kyle Mayers, that was absolutely absurd.

The West Indies opening batter sent the cricket world into a frenzy on Wednesday evening with a physics-defying stroke during the first T20 against Australia on the Gold Coast.

The visitors were 1/31 in the fourth over when Australian all-rounder Cameron Green bowled short of a good length outside the off stump, and Mayers nonchalantly rocked onto the back foot and pumped the ball over cover.

The sound off the willow was glorious, but it was the distance that set tongues wagging, with the Kookaburra travelling 105 metres into the second tier of Metricon Stadium.

It was reminiscent to something you'd witness on Stick Cricket.

"That is an unbelievable shot, that is a terrific shot," former Australian batter Mark Waugh said on Fox Cricket.

"You just don't see that shot too often because that is so hard to play.

"To get that much power, that is a freakish shot. Unbelievable."

Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin continued: This is a bit of calypso cricket. He's opened the front side of his body and checked that ball over extra cover, into the second tier."

Australian cricket legend Adam Gilchrist tweeted: "I'm sure there has been a better shot in the history of the game, but I just can't remember it!"

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir posted: "You are not allowed to do this!"

Cricbuzz reporter Bharat Sundaresan tweeted: "The number of special moments that Kyle Mayers has already given us in only 18 months of being an international cricketer with this one on top of that list of course."

Footage of Mayers' shot registered more than 500,000 views on Twitter in less than three hours.

That is the best shot I have ever seen #AUSvWI https://t.co/azGklOEFDS — Matthew Taylor (@MattyA_Taylor) October 5, 2022

Finding it hard to believe this shot from @kyle_mayers - forcing it effortless into the top deck. Wow! What a sweet sound. #WestIndies #T20Cricket https://t.co/gzUYJN6tB1 — JohnDykes (@JohnDykesFC) October 5, 2022

Pretty sure I'd retire on the spot if I hit this shot https://t.co/kFuaQV6zgK — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) October 5, 2022

Mayers was later dismissed by Australian paceman Pat Cummins in the 10th over for 39 (36) as the West Indies registered a team total of 9/145.

Jamaican all-rounder Odean Smith contributed a crucial 27 (17) at the death, while paceman Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the Australian bowlers with three wickets.

Steve Smith was dropped for the series opener, with T20 globetrotter Tim David edging the former Australian captain out of the starting XI.