Cricket: Wellington replaces Bay Oval as host of final Twenty20 double header

The White Ferns will host England in a three-match series at Sky Stadium. Photosport

Wellington has replaced Bay Oval as the venue for the final Black Caps v Australia and White Ferns England T20 double-header on Sunday.

New Zealand Cricket has been forced to make the change because of logistical complications arising from the transfer of this Friday's second double-header from Auckland to Wellington.

The current alert level 2 protocols in Wellington mean all three double-headers – on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, will be played behind closed doors.

The Black Caps and Australia will square off in three Twenty20s at Sky Stadium in front of no fans. Photosport

Tickets purchased for matches affected by alert Level restrictions will automatically receive full refunds to the card or bank account number from which they were paid, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

The Black Caps currently lead the serious 2-0 after victories in front of sell out crowds in Christchurch and Dunedin.