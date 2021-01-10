Cricket: Wellington Firebirds star Logan van Beek discusses his stunning Super Smash catch

Logan van Beek's stunning catch. Photo / Photosport

For many cricketers, letting a low percentage catch drop before you to prevent extra runs being scored is the safe play to make.

Logan van Beek is not one of those cricketers.

The Wellington Firebirds all-rounder dazzled the sporting world on Saturday with a spectacular diving catch in his side's 80-run Super Smash win over the Northern Knights.

Having to make a long run at a sprint before launching himself at the ball with an outstretched arm, van Beek came down with a catch few would have attempted, and even fewer would have taken.

You have to see this! Logan van Beek putting on a show at the @BasinReserve for @cricketwgtninc. Catch of the summer? Follow play LIVE on @sparknzsport #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/EvzIgBhZQp — Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) January 9, 2021

It's not the first memorable catch of his career and, speaking to Newstalk ZB's Jason Pine, van Beek said his attitude toward catching made all the difference.

"I've always wanted to take a catch that sort of defied the odds, so it was pretty cool to be able to pull it off," van Beek said of his catch.

"We had an old coach back in the day; we used to do fielding training and if we didn't go for a ball he'd just shout out 'you never know, bud', so that's been a joke for the last 10 years for the guys who had been under him, and that's it; you just literally never know.

"I always get slightly annoyed if guys don't go for catches; I'd rather the guy dive and it go for four than not give it a chance."

It's an area of the game van Beek prides himself on, with himself and Firebirds captain Michael Bracewell – who was bowling when van Beek took his incredible catch – having a long-running competition in the field.

"Ever since under-19s, we've had a bit of a fielding competition of who can outdo the other," van Beek said. "Especially when we played for Canterbury and Otago [respectively], any time one of us would do something special, we always used to try to find each other and point, saying 'I'm one-up now'. He's constantly trying to one-up me, I'm trying to one-up him.

"There's a little part of him that is pained that I did it, but he's pretty special in the field as well."

Having now taken several impressive catches in the field for the Firebirds, van Beek is becoming well known for his fielding ability. So much so he's campaigning for one part of the Basin Reserve to be named 'Logan van Bank' as a way to let fans know sitting in that particular area would be the best spot to see some magic in the outfield.

The win over the Knights on Saturday saw the Firebirds remain unbeaten through the Super Smash season, still at the top of the table with four wins.