New Zealand players leave the pitch after bowling out the FCC XI First Class Counties XI in their warmup match. Photosport

The Black Caps have confirmed a 15 -player squad to face England in the upcoming three-test series, with the addition of Michael Bracewell as 16th man for the first test starting at Lord's in London on Thursday.

Bracewell is covering for Henry Nicholls who is in doubt for the first Test as he continues his recovery from his right calf injury.

Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner and Rachin Ravindra have been released from the initial 20 player squad and will disperse in the coming days.

Hamish Rutherford was granted an early release last week to link up with the Leicestershire Foxes in the T20 Vitality Blast.

Trent Boult, who played in the Indian Premier League final yesterday, arrived in London on Monday and is considered unlikely to be available for the first test.

Black Caps squad for England Test series

Kane Williamson (c)

Tom Blundell (wk)

Trent Boult

Devon Conway

Colin de Grandhomme

Cam Fletcher (wk)

Matt Henry

Kyle Jamieson

Tom Latham

Daryl Mitchell

Henry Nicholls

Ajaz Patel

Tim Southee

Neil Wagner

Will Young

*Michael Bracewell (first Test only)