Cricket: Top-flight bowling and fielding on a big ground - New Zealand are a threat

Twenty20 Cricket World Cup: Black Caps bowler Trent Boult ahead of the semifinal against England. Video / NZC

England are favourites to progress to World Cup final but may need to tweak their game plan against the Black Caps, writes Tim Wigmore of the Telegraph who looks at the key areas ahead of Thursday morning's Twenty20 semifinal.

New-ball potency

New Zealand's success in the tournament has been built on outstanding new-ball bowling, with Trent Boult and Tim Southee combining as fruitfully as they do in Tests.

England tend to favour a gallivanting approach during the first six overs. Yet against New Zealand, whose biggest chance of winning the game is snaring early wickets, a slightly more restrained start might leave England best placed to attack the spinners in the middle overs.

Bowler-heavy approach

James Neesham and Tim Southee celebrate. Photo / Photosport

After defeat by Pakistan in the first game, New Zealand made a crucial tactical shift. In place of Tim Seifert, who was selected as wicketkeeper-batsman at No 7, they gave Devon Conway the gloves and brought in Adam Milne as an extra bowler.

The change means New Zealand have five specialist bowlers, with Jimmy Neesham's fast-medium bowling - his array of cutters and back-of-a-length style is well suited to the UAE - in support. This array of options allows Kane Williamson to deploy his bowlers flexibly. Yet England would be heartened that left-armer Mitchell Santner and leg spinner Ish Sodhi conceded 40 from their combined four overs against Afghanistan. In Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali and Eoin Morgan, England have three left-handers who can target the leg side by hitting with the spin against Santner and Sodhi.

New Zealand's plethora of options - Glenn Phillips can even bowl useful off-spin, providing a seventh bowling option - allows them to use Milne against batsmen who are particularly susceptible to high pace.

Middle-order slow coaches

New Zealand bat in a conservative way: essentially, minimising the risk of being bowled out cheaply because they back themselves to win if they score par. Williamson and Conway, New Zealand's three and four, are prone to taking 15-20 balls before their strike-rates reach a run a ball.

If England use Mark Wood to attack Williamson and Conway early on, it might offer the best hope of exposing New Zealand's relative lack of batting depth.

The ground - a leveller?

The large dimensions of the ground suit New Zealand's style. Bigger boundaries make it harder to hit sixes, which is not New Zealand's strength, and makes finding the gaps and running twos, in the way that Williamson and Conway did against Afghanistan, more important.

Larger dimensions also make fielding more important; New Zealand claimed three fantastic catches in the deep against Afghanistan, and have a well-deserved reputation as the tournament's best fielding team.

The ground in Abu Dhabi is uncovered square of the wicket on both sides. The set-up can make dew a greater factor, providing that the wind stays away.

On Thursday, this could increase the importance of the toss, and the advantage of chasing. It could also hinder spin bowlers.

Unless England change the balance of their side, they will have to bowl eight overs of spin; Neesham's fast-medium delivered four frugal overs against Afghanistan, when they bowled just four overs of spin.

None of this obscures the fact that England are favourites in the semi-final. But New Zealand may think their chances of reaching the T20 World Cup final are stronger in Abu Dhabi than anywhere else.