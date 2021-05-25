Cricket: Tim Seifert opens up on Covid-19 battle at Indian Premier League

Tim Seifert tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. Photo / Photosport

An emotional Tim Seifert has spoken publicly for the first time about his ordeal recovering from Covid-19.

The Black Caps cricketer is isolating in an Auckland hotel after contracting the disease at the Indian Premier League.

Seifert was forced to remain in India after testing positive for the virus earlier this month – after returning seven negative tests – just hours before he was due to leave the Covid-ravaged country.

The 26-year-old, who represented the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, failed both his pre-departure PCR tests and was taken into quarantine.

The Indian Twenty20 tournament was suspended indefinitely after players from several teams tested positive for Covid-19 amid the country's worsening situation.

His symptoms were mild, such as a cough, lack of smell and taste and hot flushes.

Seifert says the mental side of what was ahead was more daunting.

"I got pulled aside and told I'd tested positive and my heart sank straight away when everyone left. I was the only overseas player basically still left in India out of the whole tournament. That's when things got a little bit real," he said.

Seifert said it was hard to see the fellow New Zealand players leave without him.

"It was tough because my room looked over the entrance of the hotel so when they were leaving I was waving goodbye to them."

Seifert remains in quarantine until June 2 or 3 - around 25 days since his original positive test.

He is spurring himself on by planning for his wedding in a couple of months.